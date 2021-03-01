Fire damages residence in Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Around 10:45 Saturday night, crews with the Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department in Pennington County were called to a home in the 2,200 block of Pine Meadows Court for a fire.

Firefighters first on scene found fire burning in the home and spreading to a nearby garage, according to the Johnson Siding Fire Department. No one was hurt in the fire. The home was not occupied. The Red Cross is helping the resident of the home.

A Feb. 27 fire in Pennington County heavily damaged a residence. Photo from the Johnson Siding Fire Department.

First-arriving firefighters found an un-occupied residential structure with a free burning fire, and

heavy smoke condition spreading to an adjacent, detached garage.

At least six other fire departments responded to the fire.