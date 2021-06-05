Fire damages Phillips Avenue Diner

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a popular downtown diner.

Crews responded to the Phillips Avenue Diner for a report of a small fire around 12:30 Saturday morning.

Fire Rescue says the fire may have started at an outside wall, near an electrical box, and spread inside.

Video courtesy of Angela Kennecke

Fire Rescue says the building has significant smoke damage inside. The business was not open at the time of the fire.

One firefighter received a minor injury to his hand while working the fire.

Police shut down traffic in the area while firefighters were at the scene.

The diner will be closed until further notice according to a Facebook post.