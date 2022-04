ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Aberdeen say a fire damaged three mobile homes.

Just after midnight, crews were called to the Lakeside Estates Manufactured Home Community, where they found a mobile home engulfed in flames. The homes on either side received heat damage.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out and stayed on the scene for about 7 hours.

According to authorities, the mobile home that caught fire had not been lived in for quite some time.

No one was hurt.