SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A fire chased people out of a home, and into the cold, on the east side of Sioux Falls Friday night.

Fire Rescue responded to the call on East 6th Street, near Whittier Middle School, just before 7 p.m.

Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the two-story home when they arrived.

Crews had the fire knocked-down within five minutes.

Nobody was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.