RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in western KELOLAND were called to a fire at a home in Rapid Valley Monday afternoon.

When crews got there, flames and heavy smoke were coming out of a garage and they had spread to the attic and roof.

Crews were able to get the flames out before they spread to any other buildings. No one got hurt.

Authorities haven’t said what caused the fire.