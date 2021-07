HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — Fire damaged a home in Harrisburg overnight.

The call came in just before 11:30 Friday night to the home located near the corner of Thelma Avenue and Marie Drive on the northeast side of Harrisburg.

Photo courtesy of Tony Decker

Firefighters had the fire knocked down within twenty minutes.

The attached garage received heavy damage and the fire chief tells KELOLAND News that the interior of the home is salvageable.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.