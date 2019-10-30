Closings & Delays
Fire damages empty home on Van Eps Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to an early morning fire at an empty house in central Sioux Falls Wednesday. 

Crews responded to a fire at 2:04 a.m. at 1713 Van Eps Avenue, near Horace Mann Elementary School. The was empty and for sale. A fire had burned a hole in the living room floor and it took crews 15 minutes to extinguish the basement fire. Someone walking by heard the smoke detectors sounding and called 911. 

There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation. 

