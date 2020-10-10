Fire damages carpentry shop at South Dakota State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials say the carpentry shop at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls was damaged by a fire on Friday night.

According to a release from the Department of Corrections, a fire alarm began to go off shortly before 10 p.m. Prison staff say smoke was visible when they responded to the alarm.

Authorities say the prison’s sprinkler system helped put out the fire. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue were able to get control of the fire by 10:45 p.m.

No staff or inmates were in the shop area at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries. The carpentry shop suffered fire and smoke damage, officials say. It is unknown how much damage the fire caused.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.