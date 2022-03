SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several people living in a southeastern Sioux Falls apartment building have been displaced following a fire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to an apartment building near the 4800 block of East 54th Street around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say when they arrived, smoke was coming from the third floor. The building’s sprinkler system was activated and stopped the fire from spreading.

No one was hurt.