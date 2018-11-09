Fire Damages Apartment Building In Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. - It was a scary Friday morning for some people in western KELOLAND.
At about 6:30 a.m. Mountain Time, Rapid City fire responded to a fire at an apartment building.
Authorities posted pictures on Twitter.
Firefighters had to rescue several people, but no one was hurt.
They're still trying to figure out the cause. We hope to find out more information.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
