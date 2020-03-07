Fire damages apartment & bakery near downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A fire chased two people out of their apartment near downtown Sioux Falls early Saturday morning.

Fire Rescue responded to a building on fire at 8th and Indiana just after 3 a.m.

Investigators say it started with some smoldering debris outside the apartment located at the back of the building. The two residents inside got out safely. The fire was contained outside and extinguished by crews within 5 minutes of arrival.

Most of the damage was limited to outside of the apartment, but the inside of a bakery, located in the front of the building, has smoke damage.

Nobody was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.