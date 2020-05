RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In Rapid City, fire crews were called to the 600 block of Lindbergh Avenue for a fire.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

One person was inside the home when the fire started, but made it out safely.

Crews arrived to a smoke-filled home and a fire at one end of the home. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading.

The cause of fire is under investigation.