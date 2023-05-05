DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Deuel County were kept busy with two separate incidents on Thursday.

Photo from the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office

The first happened at a home northwest of Gary. The Gary and Revillo Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says the fire started outside and spread to the house.

It then started the home on fire on the outside of the building. The homeowner suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Deuel County grassfire. Photo from the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.

The second was a brush fire that happened near 171st Street and 479 Avenue.

It was put out by the Clear Lake Fire Department.