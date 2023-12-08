RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With days warmer than unusual this time of year, it has left dry areas all throughout the Black Hills. It’s been several weeks since snow has fallen in Rapid City, which is leading to drier lands in the Black Hills.

“Snowfall is really good when it comes to mitigating wildfires; of course, if there’s snow on the ground, nothing can burn. But of course that snow has a lot of moisture associated with it. We just haven’t seen that to a large extent so far this fall so everything that is on the ground is crispy and it’s ready to burn,” State Fire Meteorologist Darren Clabo said.

“If there is something that starts the fire, the fire will travel fast. The wind also causes fires. We have power lines snapping against each other, if somebody is welding or something like that the spark carries further where you might not anticipate it to go,” Fairburn Fire Department Captain Shannon Rittberger said.

As we are in the holiday season, you expect temperatures to start dropping with snowfall as well. But without any snow or recent precipitation, all this grass out here is very dry and due to the high winds, it can make it susceptible to some forest fires.

“Unfortunately, we’re in an El Nino situation, which typically speaking means warmer than average conditions throughout the winter time. So it wouldn’t surprise me much if we go through the next couple of weeks maintaining these dry conditions, and at least average is not above average temperatures,” Clabo said.

Captain Rittberger knows that they might receive more calls in the summertime but his station is always ready.

“But in a volunteer world there is nobody at the station 24 hours a day. You know, we’re coming from our homes and it’s year round we respond from our home and head to the fire hall, no matter the time of year,” Rittberger said.

Make sure to avoid any work that creates sparks while the winds are high in the Black Hills.