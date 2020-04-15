Fire chiefs and first-responders say thank you to all frontline workers

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of health care workers are on the front lines of the pandemic, keeping all of us safe. That’s why Pennington County fire chiefs and first responders are honoring them.

“So we’re utilizing Mount Rushmore as our wonderful backdrop just to say thank you to healthcare workers, local healthcare workers nationwide,” Gail Schmidt, Fire Chief of Rockerville FVD, said.

Similar to healthcare workers, first responders are also out in the public, keeping communities safe.

“We are one big community and together we are going to get through this,” Chief Schmidt said.

These fire chiefs and first responders say one way we can support our healthcare workers is by practicing our social distancing.

Fire Chief of Black Hawk, Kurt Klunder, is also an employee at Monument Health. He says there is a right and a wrong time to call 911 if you feel like you’ve contracted COVID-19.

“If you have a typical cold or flu, I don’t have body aches, a little bit of cough, I might have a runny nose. One thing we want you to do is to protect yourself and protect us, don’t call 911, call your own provider,” Chief Klunder said.

Klunder says that if you can’t breathe and your lips turn colors, then you should call 911.

“The reason that you don’t call 911 when you don’t need to is that you are exposing us if you do call. The more exposures you have with different people and different things that makes us get sick,” Klunder said.

And if first-responders get sick, we will have less of them protecting our communities. So we can all do our part by supporting our frontline workers.

If you feel you are showing signs of COVID-19, we’ve provided links to the Monument Health nurse triage line.