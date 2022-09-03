BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — A fiery start to the Labor Day weekend in western KELOLAND has left people in Box Elder without a home.
Heavy smoke was billowing from the house located in the 22-hundred block of Sky Street when firefighters arrived on the scene late Friday afternoon. By that time, the fire had spread to the roof of the single-story home.
Two people inside got out safely.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading beyond the house.
One firefighter was treated for heat-related issues.
The Red Cross is working with the people who lived there.