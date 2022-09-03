BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — A fiery start to the Labor Day weekend in western KELOLAND has left people in Box Elder without a home.

Heavy smoke was billowing from the house located in the 22-hundred block of Sky Street when firefighters arrived on the scene late Friday afternoon. By that time, the fire had spread to the roof of the single-story home.

Courtesy Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department

Two people inside got out safely.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading beyond the house.

One firefighter was treated for heat-related issues.

The Red Cross is working with the people who lived there.