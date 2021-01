ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A weekend fire has caused heavy damage to a family-run business in northeast KELOLAND.

Fire broke out early Saturday morning at Gary’s Auto and Tires in Aberdeen. Flames were shooting out of the building located on 6th Avenue, on the east side of Aberdeen.

There’s no word on a cause of the fire. According to its website, Gary’s Auto started in 1986, as a hobby on a farm in Stratford, South Dakota, southeast of Aberdeen.