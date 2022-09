RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department (RCFD) is on scene at the site of an active fire in central Rapid City Monday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The RCFD says the fire is in the area of Neptune Drive, and that the Rapid City Police Department is assisting with evacuations.

Rapid City Fire Department

The RCFD asks people to please avoid the area.