SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a deck fire Wednesday which started to spread to part of the home.

When crews arrived at the 2600 block of S. Hawthorne Avenue, they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home and interior.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All occupants had already safely exited the home prior to SFFR’s arrival. There were no injuries.

The deck fire was extinguished in about five minutes and another two hours were spent extinguishing hot spots.

SFFR responded with five fire trucks, three support vehicles and 22 firefighters. The fire is currently under investigation.

Authorities would like to remind people to please test their smoke detectors monthly.