Fire breaks out in apartment above Malchow’s Home Furnishings

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — An overnight fire has damaged a building that houses apartments and a longtime business in downtown Aberdeen Saturday night.

Video from KELOLAND News Aberdeen Live Cam shows flames shooting from the roof of Malchow’s Home Furnishings.

The fire call came in just after 6 p.m. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and check the scene for hot spots Sunday morning.

Police shut down traffic in the area while firefighters worked the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

