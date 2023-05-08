BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A fire at a business south of Brookings prompted a large response from emergency crews Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at Wes’s Auto Salvage on Main Avenue S in the southwest part of the city. Smoke could be seen from miles away as firefighters worked to put the fire out.

Photo courtesy: Brookings Fire Department

Photo courtesy: Brookings Fire Department

Photo courtesy: Brookings Fire Department

Fire at salvage yard near Brookings on May 8, 2023

The Brookings Fire Chief says the call came at around 1:45 p.m. for a fire in a garbage barrel that spread to nearby tires. The fire later spread to dozens of salvage cars.

As of 4:30 p.m. CT, firefighters had the fire contained. They plan to remain on scene throughout the evening.

KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt is on scene; look for updates to this story as new information is confirmed.