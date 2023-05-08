BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A fire at a business south of Brookings prompted a large response from emergency crews Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported at Wes’s Auto Salvage on Main Avenue S in the southwest part of the city. Smoke could be seen from miles away as firefighters worked to put the fire out.
The Brookings Fire Chief says the call came at around 1:45 p.m. for a fire in a garbage barrel that spread to nearby tires. The fire later spread to dozens of salvage cars.
As of 4:30 p.m. CT, firefighters had the fire contained. They plan to remain on scene throughout the evening.
KELOLAND's Carter Schmidt is on scene