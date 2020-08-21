Fingerprints from iPad case lead to arrest from May 31 riots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fingerprints from an iPad case helped Sioux Falls police make an arrest in connection with the civil unrest and riots at the Empire Mall from May 31.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said police arrested Samuel Garmonda Darsaw, 20, of Sioux Falls.

The iPad case was found outside of the Verizon store at 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue, which was broken into. It was submitted to the state lab for fingerprints and it had a match.

An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday for burglary and intentional damage to property. Darsaw was arrested on Thursday.

Clemens did not know how many arrests SFPD has made from the May 31 incidents near the Empire Mall. He said police continue to investigate property crimes from that night and the investigation remains open.