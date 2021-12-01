Fine imposed on South Dakota Mines due to racist comments during football game

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Mines will have to pay a fine after people were making racist comments during a football game.

According to a Facebook post from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC), the incident happened on November 13th. Officials say the racist comments were directed at the Colorado Mesa University football team. According to the post, the people making the remarks were identified and left the facility.

The RMAC imposed a monetary fine on South Dakota Mines and banned the offending individuals indefinitely from all RMAC events.

South Dakota Mines President Dr. Jim Rankin and Hardrocker Athletic Director Joel Lueken both issued apologies to the Colorado Mesa University football team and to anyone harmed by the racist comments. Lueken also said the university will endeavor to be better hosts and hold itself to a higher degree of sportsmanship.