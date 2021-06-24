Finding success at the Falls Park Farmer’s Market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Falls Park Farmers Market has been open for a few weeks now, and this year the outdoor market is bringing in a variety of vendors.

Not too long ago, Songbird Kombucha was just an idea. Today, it’s a full blown blown business.

“It’s invigorating to bring something that I’ve made to people and sharing them. And so far, everything has been really positive,” Jacob Fokken said.

It all started a year ago this month, when Jacob and Elsa Fokken debuted their product at the Falls Park Farmer’s Market. Now the couple is also selling the product at 12 KELOLAND businesses.

It’s that kind of success that Sonja Hernandez is hoping her first year at the market will lead to.

“There aren’t a lot of ceramic artists in Sioux falls. There’s a handful of us, but, just finding a good place where, to get my product in front of the right people. And it seems like the market has really done that for me,” Hernandez said.

Since bringing Sonja Gloria Pottery to the market this year, business has been so good it’s been hard to keep up.

“It’s really great to go and get that validation of like people that walked up and they’re like, oh my gosh, I love this piece, oh my gosh, I can’t wait to give this as a wedding present. I mean, as an artist, we kind of live for that,” Hernandez said.

The products may have a similar theme but when you buy from Sonja each piece has a unique touch.

Similarly, customers of Songbird Kombucha’s fizzy drink can expect new and creative flavors crafted oftentimes from locally purchased produce and spices.

The takeaway from both vendors — if you dream of sharing your creation with others, the farmers market is a good place to start.

“For makers who have an idea that feels right in their heart, I say Sioux Falls is ready,” Fokken said.

The Falls Park Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.

To take a look at Sonja Gloria Pottery, click here.

For more information on Songbird Kombucha, click here.