Finding success after COVID challenges

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic created challenges for businesses everywhere, including two personal trainers right here in KELOLAND. Now, they’re paving a new career path.

When COVID-19 arrived in KELOLAND, many temporary shutdowns happened including local fitness centers. Tanner Husman and Dennis Timmerman were personal trainers at the time.

“Being personal trainers, watching everyone kind of go through that little scare, leave the gym, while we had to make a decision,” Husman said.

A decision to either wait for things to go back to normal, or to pivot.

“I was doing a lot of gym videos for my personal training business and I got really obsessed with video. And so I was kind of at a crossroads when the pandemic hit where I kind of, I kind of wanted to explore the video side more. So when the gym closed down, it’s like, now’s my chance. Time to go,” Timmerman said.

The two took a chance and left personal training to partner up and create 1 Take Creative Studios, a media company offering a wide variety of services.

“Our business, pretty much relies on video to tell stories. And we just want to tell human stories, whether that’s for a business, a brand, just a regular person. We just want to tell stories,” Timmerman said.

Since moving into their warehouse in May of 2020, the two have accomplished a lot — including on-site business marketing, music videos, and even launching a podcast.

“We have a fully custom, like we can customize anything inside that site. So we just had a group of people in here shooting a video the other day and like I was watching, it just happened. Like, it looked like LA like right in front of me, you know, it was a full production,” Husman said.

“We built this place for creative freedom. And we want to build a community around that. We know there’s a lot of people that want to do creative things in Sioux Falls, and they might feel, like there’s not a place where they could do that. And we want this to be the place,” Timmerman said.

Although the pandemic caused hardships, the two say they found good in all the changes as it gave them an unexpected push to pursue a passion that proved successful.

“It’s been a blessing. I’m happy to be here. I’m happy that I got a good partner next to me,” Husman said.

1 Take Creative Studios also offers wedding, real estate and brand video marketing.