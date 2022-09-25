SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road to recovery can be long and difficult for people struggling with addiction. Face It Together, an addiction treatment center in Sioux Falls is working to help make sure people are not alone.

“I feel like sometimes all a person really needs is to have a connection with somebody,” said Lacey Durham, peer coach at Face It Together.

People gathered early Saturday morning at Good Earth State Park close to Sioux Falls for the annual March into the Light walk into the sunrise hosted by Face It Together.

The walk aims to bring hope and support to people who are struggling with or recovering from addiction.

“Being able to hear the stories, being able to connect our members and family members and hearing the transformations that have happened, it’s just so heartwarming,” Face It Together CEO Wendy White said.

Linda Senlouangrat walked today. She is also taking steps with Face It Together toward sobriety.

“I ended up getting pregnant and had kids, was sober and then relapsed multiple times, and then actually had to say- give it a go and actually quit because I currently just lost my kids,” Senlouangrat said.

She says walking into the sunrise with other people provided her with hope for her recovery.

“It felt great. A lot of my stress in my life just kind of let go,” Senlouangrat said.

Lacey Durham is her peer coach and was also walking in Saturday’s event. Durham has experienced recovery and now mentors others to find their sunlight.

“It’s fun, powerful to have such a big group of people here for the same reason, to just be able to walk and just enjoy that together knowing that there is light,” Durham said.

Face It Together offers free addiction wellness coaching. You can find a link to their website here.