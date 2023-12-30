Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) –Pivot Point in Rapid City is less than a year old and is now running fully staffed for all day help.

It provides crisis support to people with an acute mental health crisis.

Whether you are dealing with anxiety, depression, addiction, or grief, those at Pivot Point are here to help.

“So it can be really hard to ask for help and it’s also hard to know where to go to get help and so the system can be complicated and it’s not easy to navigate. So by having this service available in Western South Dakota, people can literally give us a call, have a conversation with us or just walk in our door, and talk to a mental health professional to see what’s going on,” West River Mental Health CEO Amy Iversen said.

This is more than just counseling, as they want to make a personalized plan for everyone.

“Everybody is individualized, we make an individual plan for them. We link them to services, such as housing and insurance. You know, medical people, everybody so that they don’t fall through the cracks,” Pivot Point Director Lisa Kautzman said.

One of the things that makes Pivot Point stand out is their 24/7 services. Where people can actually stay here in their recovery process for multiple days on in, and it’s all about finding that balance in each person.

These services are a way of helping to find what works for each person.

“We can help assess the situation, and help them determine next steps. So for every person it’s individualized and for some people it might just be that conversation in getting them connected to resources and for other individuals it might mean they will stay with us for a couple of days to work through the crisis that they are in,” Iversen said.

“We want people to be able to come here and deal with the stresses of life and come up with a plan so that they can go back out in the community and live their life,” Kautzman said.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, Pivot Point wants to hear from you to help provide that balance in your life.

Pivot Point is just one of the many services West River Mental Health offers in their path to helping others find balance in their lives.