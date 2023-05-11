SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School Board election is just a few days away as voters decide who will help lead the district.

Election day is Tuesday, May 16. Absentee voting is going on right now until May 15.

There are 13 voting centers across the city at several community centers and churches.

KELOLAND News spoke with both candidates vying for a seat on the school board.

Dawn Marie Johnson, who is originally from Waubay, is the director of leadership and culture at the South Dakota After School Network and formerly worked for the Sioux Falls School District as a CTE and community outreach coordinator.

Brian Mattson, who grew up in the Moody and Minnehaha County areas, is an investor and former Marine.