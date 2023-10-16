SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A weekly game of chance to benefit a pair of local nonprofits is still going strong.

33 cards down, 21 to go as the “Find the Queen of Hearts” event at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars in Sioux Falls enters its 34th week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We started this week at $90,506,” Dakota Dachshund Rescue Board Member Rodger Lacy said.

“If somebody doesn’t win this week, we’re going to be over $100,000,” Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota Community Outreach Officer Mike Broderick said.

When the Queen of Hearts is uncovered, half the total jackpot will go the winner, while the other half will be split between Ronald McDonald House Charities and Dakota Dachshund Rescue. As it stands, each nonprofit would receive nearly $25,000.

“The Ronald McDonald House has raised enough money for 400 family night stays at one of our two Ronald McDonald Houses,” Broderick said.

“That’s like 20% of our vet bills for the year, and that’s huge,” Lacy said.

Lacy says the organization spent about $122,000 on vet bills last year and currently has more than 40 dogs in foster care.

“We vet every dog that comes in. They all get neutered or spayed; they all get a full dental before we ever consider adopting them out,” Lacy said.

As quickly as the jackpot has grown in recent weeks, the nonprofits say the top prize could double if the Queen of Hearts remains hidden.

“People will come in and hand you $100 bill and you’re prepared to give them back change and they say, ‘No, I want 25 tickets,’ and you’re like, ‘Oh, ok, ok,'” Lacy said.

“Every week it grows, it grows, it grows,” Broderick said. “We’ve got people from probably 35 of the 50 states purchasing tickets online right now,” Broderick added.

And the game of hide and seek continues Tuesday night.

The weekly drawing happens at 7:11 p.m. each Tuesday at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars. You can buy tickets online until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, or in-person at JJ’s until 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.