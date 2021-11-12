Financial assistance to heat your home this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With this week’s colder weather, strong winds and snow, you’ll likely see an increase in your heating costs. However, this winter, the cost to heat your home will be even higher.

The U.S Energy Information Administration reports that with higher energy prices, and a colder seasonal forecast, households could see heating bills jump as much as 54% from last winter.

But there is financial help out there.

That includes the Low Income Energy Assistance program through the South Dakota Department of Social Services. It helps low-income South Dakotans pay for home heating costs.

Energy assistance funds are distributed on a first-come basis. Your eligibility and the amount of money you receive is based on where you live, the type and cost of heating, the number of people in your home and everyone’s income.

DSS also has a Weatherization Assistance Program, helping low-income families make their homes more energy efficient.