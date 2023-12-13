SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tonight was a final dress rehearsal for this year’s Christmas at the Cathedral in Sioux Falls.

Guests from the St. Francis House, Banquet and The bishop dudely hospitality house were all invited to attend and brought over on busses.

They even enjoyed a meal together ahead of the performance. An event those we talked to say they’re very grateful for and bless for the kindness and care shown.

“the people here from the Cathedral are so nice, volunteers, people that cater the food. It’s awesome,” said Richard Hastings, St. Francis House Guest.

“Super blessed. Tis the season,” said Todd Hastings, St. Francis House Guest.

“Any time you come in this church you get a feeling like no other. I believe that’s what they call the Holy Spirit,” said Shane Dahl, St. Francis House Guest.

Christmas at the Cathedral starts tomorrow evening and runs through Sunday at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Sioux Falls.

The proceeds from the concert goes towards the ongoing care and maintenance of the Cathedral and Bishop Dudley hospitality house.