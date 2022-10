YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Athletes from the United States have had a strong showing at the World Archery Field Championships in Yankton.

The U.S. won the compound mixed team competition during Saturday’s finals beating Germany by six points.

The U.S. men’s team won the bronze medal with Sweden taking the gold medal.

Italy captured the women’s team competition, with Spain finishing second.

The tournament wraps up Sunday with the individual finals.