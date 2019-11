SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday is the final day to get rid of leaves and branches for free in Sioux Falls.

The two drop-off sites have been open since the September storms that caused heavy damage to yards throughout Sioux Falls.

The sites are located near the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and west of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

The sites close for the season at 5 p.m. Sunday.