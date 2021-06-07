Final candidates for Sioux Falls Police Chief position announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the next police chief for Sioux Falls is selected, the public can get to the candidates better at a special event.

The final candidates for the position are Lt. Nick Cook and Lt. Jonathan Thum, who both currently serve with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Lt. Cook began with the Sioux Falls Police Department in January 2003, and has served as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Minnehaha County Warrant Task Force member, Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Narcotics Sergeant, Mobile Field Force Commander and Lieutenant. According to a biography provided by the city, he is a community-minded civil servant who has built trustworthy rapport among resident groups, neighborhoods and businesses throughout the city.

Lt. Thum began as a Patrol Officer with the Sioux Falls Police Department in 2005. He has served as a Field Training Officer, Department Training Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant and SWAT commander. His biography says that has provided him with a high-level strategic perspective and expertise in the facets of law enforcement and community relations.

On Monday, June 14, the public is invited to meet the final candidates in the running to be Sioux Falls’ next Police Chief. The “Conversation with the Candidates” event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion. This event is an opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves to the community.

A meet and greet will be held from 5:30-6 p.m. in the Belbas Lobby, followed by moderated conversation from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Belbas Theater. Community members will be able to suggest questions for the candidates before entering the theater.

The finalists have been selected through a hiring panel that includes partner organizations that work closely with the Sioux Falls Police Department and community members who have various ties to law enforcement.

Current Police Chief Matt Burns is serving as an advisor to the Mayor and hiring panel throughout this process. In April, Chief Burns announced his plans to retire on July 23, 2021, after 25 years of service.