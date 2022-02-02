SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new feature film is set to premiere in Las Vegas in two weeks called ‘Vertical Freedom.’

It was produced, directed and shot by a Sioux Falls company over the past year and a half.

As you’re about to see, this film takes you to places where very few of us will ever get to go or ever want to.

“‘Vertical Freedom’ is a story of six individuals, and each of them are tower climbers, that is their career and passion,” Collin McKenzie Storybuilt Media said.

A passion not many of us could stomach.

But Storybuilt Media of Sioux Falls had a gut feeling this film would be like no other; telling the story of what it’s like to be a tower climber.

“We take you with them we are not just on the ground shooting up, ‘oh there’s a little person up there,’ our director of photography Doug Lee climbed with them, so when they are climbing up, he’s already up there,” McKenzie said.

Hanging one to two thousand feet in the air, you could say it’s one of the highest-paying jobs in America.

“Every once in awhile you just look down and go ‘holy cow what am I doing up here,’ Lee said.

Doug Lee, who has some experience with towers, did most of the climbing in order to get these incredibly breathtaking shots.

He says knowing he had a job to do was a helpful distraction.

“If I was just hanging out there, I think I’d be thinking about the height a lot more, but when you have something to do and something you have to accomplish, you just have to do your thing and not worry about the height,” Lee said.

For the climbers, their job is to repair cell phone towers.

“You know you see cell towers all over the place but you really don’t think about them so we knew we wanted to highlight a career or job you might not even be aware of that was our initial goal,” Storybuilt Media photographer Don McLeer said.

You may call them crazy, but in the film you’ll see they’re real people, just like you and I.

“We are all on our own climb and we are sharing that climb with these climbers and seeing their lives and we can all relate to getting through something difficult and to get to the beauty on the other side,” Lee said.

“It’s not just about climbing it’s about them and their struggles and how they overcame things as well that’s super powerful,” McKenzie said.

Vertical Freedom was shot at several different locations across the country. If you’d like to see the movie trailer in its entirety, click here.