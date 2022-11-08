PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Filming on a World War II movie in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area has ended before it even began.

“Battle Kursk” was supposed to start shooting over the weekend but was canceled because a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

Pierre Filmmaker Luke Schuetzel and his wife Trinity say the protocol is to stop all activities.

The couple says they will let people know if they are able to reschedule the shooting in the area.

“Battle Kursk” stars Dolph Lundgren, who people may know from the Rocky movies, and Robert Patrick from Terminator 2.