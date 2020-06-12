Filly Flair hopes to diversify their online presence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With the Black Lives Matter movement and protests calling for an end to racism, a local business is looking to diversify as well.

Filly Flair is an online boutique that’s been in business for 10 years now, and owner Laura Benson says it’s time for a change.

“As a small business that started kind of in the country in South Dakota, we just kind of have always grown and had talent that is local and just happens to be white women, that’s just kind of normally what’s always been around,” Benson said.

Yesterday, the boutique posted this on Instagram saying Filly Flair is actively searching for a diverse group of women to model clothes on the boutique’s social media platforms. Benson says that can be in terms of race, age and size.

“When all of this started happening I just felt like, ya know what, it is time for us to make a change and at least put this out here and see what we can get. I know we are more Midwest based but it doesn’t mean that we can’t learn to diversify. Sometimes it’s easy to say like this is convenient, but it also can portray a certain message that I would never want to portray,” Benson said.

Benson says the discussion surrounding racism hits close to home for her.

“I actually have a sister that is black and I’ve never seen people differently than just who they are for their character. I hope that this situation just helps make all of us a little more aware. I feel like I was very, just sheltered, to be honest and didn’t think it really existed anymore because in my mind it doesn’t seem possible that it can and clearly it does. I think it’s important for us all to just help to make everyone feel like they have a place and that every human is treated equally,” Benson said.

An important change that could have a positive impact on customers around the world.