Filling the gap during a school bus driver shortage

The school year is off and running in Sioux Falls, but there are still some important jobs that a company needs to be filled.

School Bus Inc. is looking for more drivers.

This isn’t a new problem, nor is it just happening in Sioux Falls.



The safety director for School Bus Inc. calls it a nationwide issue.



But there is a workaround.

Davin Yost helps keep these buses running like they should.



“Checking the oil on the buses. Fixing small things,” School Bus Inc. Mechanic Davin Yost said.



But when it’s time to pick kids up, the mechanic puts down the tools and gets behind the wheel.



Yost has a permanent route. He’s not the only one who knows how to pull double duty.



“Everyone who works at School Bus Inc. has to have a CDL license so they can help drive a bus if we’re short,” School Bus Inc. Safety Director Kevin Hansen said.



Right now, School Bus Inc. Safety Director Kevin Hansen says about 10 people are training to become bus drivers and he needs 10 more people to sign up.



“The folks in the office and the maintenance crew are basically the ones who make up for the missing 10 drivers,” Hansen said.



It takes about 20 days to get licensed and trained.



“If anyone’s interested , basically the sooner the better,” Hansen said.



Hansen is a driver himself.



“It’s a great way to give back to your community. It’s for the kids in the area. This is our future of our country and the future of our town,” Hansen said.



“Since I started getting to know some of the kids, it just kind of keeps me here, you know?” Yost said.



If you’re interested in driving a bus for School Bus Inc., you can download an application and fill it out or you can visit the office.



Hansen says they can be flexible with your schedule.



You can work only in the morning, only in the afternoon, or both shifts.