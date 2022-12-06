SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization dedicated to helping children is handing out gifts this holiday season.

There’s an abundance of gift bags filled with goodies at The Closet, a service of The Foster Network, but not enough to meet demand.

“Last year we were in the 400-range and we have surpassed 600 tags that need to be filled this year,” Christensen said.

The Closet still has 100 Christmas tags left to fill as the organization attempts to provide presents for more than 600 kids.

“So the tags range from everything from clothing, such as hoodies and outfits, pajamas to books, games, and then of course toys,” Christensen said.

“Do you want a sweatshirt, an outfit, a journal, a book, a game, craft set, kind of more focused on that,” The Foster Network President Marla Rasmussen said.

Marla Rasmussen is The Foster Network President and says each tag includes four or five wish list items.

“We want the kids to have a Christmas like everybody else does and it shouldn’t really matter the financial state of their foster parents or if they’re in a group home or where they’re at,” Rasmussen said.

“We also know at Christmas the gifts are so important to these kids. Some of these kids haven’t experienced Christmas in their lives and so to be able to provide that opportunity for them is so critical and important,” Christensen said.

And time is of the essence as the gift bags will be distributed Saturday, and the list continues to grow.

“We still have kids coming in. I’m filling more tags out today, so if anybody could grab one or two, everyone helps,” Rasmussen said.

Helping make the holidays a little brighter for local foster families.

The tags and gifts must be returned to The Closet by Thursday. If you’d like to help the cause, call 605-271-1131, email info@thefosternet.org or visit The Closet’s Facebook page.