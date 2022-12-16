SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is getting into the holiday spirit by collecting toys for a local nonprofit.

Scheels is hosting its “Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive” to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire.

They’re accepting everything from stuffed animals to board games and art supplies.

“So we set up a little fire truck right in our north entrance. We’re collecting toys for the Boys & Girls Club. It’s fun for them and we just want to give back to another nonprofit since Santa’s coming we thought we’d extend that and pass some toys along,” Jenna Schlapkohl, Scheel’s social media manager, said.

Scheels will continue to collect toys through Sunday before making a special delivery to the Boys & Girls Club early next week.