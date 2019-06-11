Filing for individual assistance from FEMA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - President Donald Trump declared an emergency in South Dakota over the weekend. We spoke with FEMA on Monday to get some answers on what that means for you.

If you live in one of these counties, you could qualify for individual assistance from FEMA: Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Hutchinson, Minnehaha, and Yankton counties; the Pine Ridge Reservation to include Oglala Lakota, Jackson, and Bennett counties; the Rosebud Reservation to include Mellette and Todd counties; and the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation to include Dewey and Ziebach counties.

The application is open now. You can either do it over the phone or online. Register online at the Disaster Assistance website or call 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

You'll want to have your insurance information available when you apply, both homeowner and flood if you have it.

Once you apply, FEMA will send out an inspector to look at the property, see if there is damage and then the amount of assistance is determined based on that.

At this point, you'll want to show the inspector any photos you may have taken.

It's important to note that FEMA is just giving money to do basic repairs to bring the home back to livable conditions. The disaster deceleration from President Trump does open up other assistance from Federal, State and private agencies. A FEMA spokesperson tells KELOLAND News that other places to turn beyond those basic repairs is money from insurance and disaster loans from the Small Business Administration.

Here's one piece of good news. This is not a first come, first serve pot of money. You have 60 days to apply. However, the sooner you apply, the sooner you can get aid.