Fighting the Emerald Ash Borer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An important reminder to homeowners — make sure to treat your ash trees.

Crews discovered the emerald ash borer in Sioux Falls just last year. There are over 85,000 ash trees in Sioux Falls, and one business is reminding homeowners that if left untreated, you will lose your trees.

“The amount of people treating trees and the city’s response to this problem has been surprisingly well, my only concern would be that people start to feel like it’s a non-issue and kind of ignore it, in which case we would continue to lose more trees,” John Yale with First Dakota Horticulture said.

Yale says homeowners need to continue to get their trees treated every two years.

Coming up Wednesday on KELOLAND News, we’ll show you what you need to be doing as homeowners to stop the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer.