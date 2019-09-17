Fighting floodwater at Brant Lake

It’s been a tough year for people living on some lakes in KELOLAND.

Heavy rain and flooding last week brought a new round of trouble.

One of the places feeling the effect is Brant Lake.

People living on the lake say the water is going down, but it depends on the wind.

The flooding at Brant Lake sent water into the crawl space of Steve Weets’ rented cabin.



“We’ve got some of the floor tore out with sump pumps under the floor so it will be quite a while before it’s livable again,” Steve Weets said.



For some properties, the flooding is worse.



Water is covering part of a roaf running behind cabins on the southeastern part of the lake.



Nikki Cormier is working in shifts with her family to protect her father’s cabin from the floodwater.



“I’m out here today while my dad is inside trying to lay down,” Nikki Cormier said.



So far, she says the house is dry, and she considers her family lucky.



“There are a lot of families up here that did lose a lot already,” Cormier said.



Both Cormier and Weets are thankful for the help they’re received, something that helps keep the spirits up.



“What else can you do? You gotta deal with it. Everybody’s coming together. We’ve got more helpers coming. We’re going to be here for a few days,” Weets said.

Fortunately, Weets says the damage is fixable. He hopes they can get the work done before the cold months set in.