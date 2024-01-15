RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Rapid City had a busy weekend, fighting four separate fires within a few hours of each other.

The Rapid City Fire Department was quick to each scene, knocking down flames and keeping everyone safe.

Harsh conditions like the extreme cold and wind chills of this weekend pose a challenge, but the fire department is prepared for it.

“Just think about walking out in the cold weather. Our crews are out there working in negative degree temperatures, so it does take a toll on them. So we pay a little closer attention to them and make sure they are rotating through what we call rehab,” division chief of fire operations Brian Povandra said.

The rehab areas are for those fighting the fire to rotate in to get water for themselves and catch their breath before going back out.

Three of the four fires that took place on the same day, were all structure fires to different houses, all located within about a mile of each other near downtown and the South side of Rapid City.

The fourth fire was a vehicle.

The fire department wants to remind the public to be careful when trying to keep warm.

“When it gets cold, people plug space heaters in to try and help heat their homes or maybe that’s their only form of heat. But make sure you’re paying attention to materials around where that space heater is. If you get them too close, they do put off a lot of heat and they can cause materials to combust and start fires,” Povandra said.

In addition to space heaters, the fire department wants to warn you to be careful when heating up your house with fireplaces and to never use your stove to do so.

All four fires are still under investigation.