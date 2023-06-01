SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the entire month of June, the Gateway Lounge in Sioux Falls is going to be holding a huge fundraiser.

The sports bar has done various fundraisers over the years, but this one hits close to home.

Suzi Cooke, who has worked at the Gateway Lounge for 12 years, doesn’t really like to serve tap beers.

“No, I love pouring taps, it’s my favorite thing to do,” Suzi said.

Starting June 1st, Beal Distributing is going to be donating $1 for every Bud Lite tap sold to a good cause…..

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions,” Suzi said.

….you see, Suzi is that cause.

A week and a half ago, the single mother of two young boys, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

But she tries not to let the diagnosis get her down.

“You know I feel like I have more love and more support than I can ever imagine, so you know what I feel like I’m ready for it, I feel like I’m ready to fight I know I’m going to win,” Suzi said. “I’ve got all the support in the world so you know what I’m ready let’s go cancer.”

Suzi gets a lot of that support from her customers, her friends, and her older sister, Rachel.

“Those are words nobody wants to hear,” Rachel Cooke said.

Rachel says she’ll be by her sister’s side during the entire fight and wants to help her in any way she can.

“Because what a beautiful person she is, anybody who knows Suzi loves Suzi, and she’s literally a walking ray of sunshine and you just can’t smile when you are around her, her energy is infectious and she’s the sweetest and most beautiful soul I’ve ever known and I can’t wait to watch her kick this cancer in the butt,” Rachael said.

You can help….

You wanted this Bud Lite right,

……one beer at a time.

But they both know it won’t be easy.

Suzi has a long road ahead of her. She starts chemotherapy one week from tomorrow that will last five months. Then she’ll have surgery followed by radiation.

“It’s a lot,” Suzi said.

But it’s not enough to keep her down. Suzi plans to keep working here at the Gateway as long as she feels up to it.

“Because when I walk through these doors I feel so much love and so much positivity from the customers my co-workers, my boss, I just love being here,” Suzi said. “It means the world to me to feel loved and to feel like you know people care to feel like I’m not alone in this fight means… means the world to me, so thank you.”

There’s a gofundme where you can donate to Suzi’s cause.