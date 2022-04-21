SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The theft of a bike led to a brawl and an arrest on the west side of Sioux Falls last night.

Police say a woman stole the bicycle from a 10-year-old boy in the 600 block of West Pine Meadow Place. The boy then told his mom about it.

“She went out and confronted her and told her she needed the bike back and noticed that the suspect was wearing the 10-year-old’s backpack and said she needed the backpack as well. The suspect started fighting with the mom, punched her and then the mom was able to hold her down and the 10-year-old ended up calling police, so they got the backpack back,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

The bicycle was recovered as well. Police arrested 19-year-old Estella Martinez-Perez for robbery and simple assault. Neither woman was seriously hurt in the fight.