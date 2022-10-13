MADISON, S.D. (KELO)– Some students at Dakota State University have released a new video game to the world.

Knights of the Kitchen Table is a food-themed video game that anyone can enjoy. And it’s now published on the gaming platform STEAM.

Alexander Maxey has been wanting to create a lighthearted video game for years, and after assembling a team, he was finally able to see his dreams come to life.

“We just wanted to have a very fun splash to it. So one of our just big inspirations was just coming up with different puns for everything, you know, we wanted everything to feel lighthearted and funny and get a chuckle out of somebody when they look at it,” said Maxey.

Unlike many dark and serious games in this genre, in Knights of the Kitchen Table, players are fighting against food monsters.

“We just thought it would be a cool twist because usually this style of action RPG, you have games like dark souls and elfin ring and neo, and these games are like very gritty, dark, complex and we just wanted to bring something new to the genre and lighten it up,” said Spencer Sexton, team member.

The team consists of 5 members who all have different roles, whether that be coding or art related. Team member Lin Ko was in charge of the art and animation, bringing life to the game and creating skills for his future career.

“Learning the insides of making objects for a game, which will also help me do better in like a future career where it involves making more art for a game and I would be more experienced than most,” said Ko.

“It’s what they are going to do, it’s what they’ve invested their time and their effort to come here and get this degree and they are doing what they came here to do before they graduate,” said Erik Pederson, assistant professor.

Bringing a game to STEAM that anyone can enjoy.

“Basically anyone can approach this game and play it. That was one of our kind of goals, approachable for anybody,” said Sexton.

If you’re interested in purchasing the game, you can find more information here.