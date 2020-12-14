Fifth South Dakota inmate dies from COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
south-dakota-penitentiary_352574520621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another South Dakota inmate’s death is linked to COVID-19.

According to the Department of Corrections website, the man was staying at the Jameson Annex. He was the fifth South Dakota inmate to die with the virus.

More than 2,300 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Just 24 inmates currently have active cases.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 