Fifth South Dakota inmate dies from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another South Dakota inmate’s death is linked to COVID-19.
According to the Department of Corrections website, the man was staying at the Jameson Annex. He was the fifth South Dakota inmate to die with the virus.
More than 2,300 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Just 24 inmates currently have active cases.
