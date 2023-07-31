RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Two loaded guns were stopped from going on airplanes at the Rapid City Regional Airport Monday.

The Transportation Security Administration announced two handguns were spotted on the X-ray screen during a routine screening of carry-on luggage. Officials with TSA said the guns were the fourth and fifth to be detected at the Rapid City airport this year. Last year, there were seven guns detected at the Rapid City airport.

“Let me be clear: Guns are never allowed in carry-on luggage. Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint can have serious consequences and endangers other passengers,” Jimmy Briseno, TSA’s Federal Security Director for South Dakota, said in a news release.

TSA said the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport can be as high as $14,950.

In June, TSA officials announced four guns had been detected at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Captain Adam Zishka said the June incident in Sioux Falls involved a gun that was reported stolen.TSA has details on how to properly travel with firearms on its website.