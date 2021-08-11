Fiber-optic expansion project on hold in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Work to expand Vast Broadband’s fiber-optic network in Sioux Falls is on hold.

According to the City’s Principal Engineer, Mike Heiberger, the city has asked Vast to pause work following complaints from residents.

Heiberger says concerns include communication and the green utility pedestal being placed in yards.

The city is currently working with Vast on a new communication plan and how to address current issues.

The first permit in the project was issued on June 18, 2021, with a total of 16 permits issued between then and early August.

The contractor started work on the project on June 21st.

Right now, there is no time frame for when work will begin again.